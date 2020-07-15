MONDAY
8:36 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 1600 block of Gekeler Lane. The person involved left before officers arrived.
2:19 p.m. — An employee at the Chevron Shop N’Go, 1519 Adams Ave., called police about a customer refusing to wear a mask and causing a disturbance. An officer responded and trespassed one person from the business.
2:41 p.m. — Two dogs at large and being aggressive toward each other on the 700 block of 16th Street, La Grande, prompted a call to police. The animal enforcement officer responded and took the dogs to the local animal shelter.
3:52 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Joshua David Toy, 29, of Elgin, for felon in possession of a weapon, reckless driving and second-degree trespass.
4:18 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande, reported an ongoing problem with drivers speeding. An officer talked to the person and explained options.
8:55 p.m. — A caller reported a dispute between neighbors on the 68200 block of Mill Creek Lane, Cove. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
9:52 p.m. — La Grande police arrested William Troy Mitchell, 39, of La Grande, for violating parole, felony methamphetamine possession and tampering with evidence.
10:41 p.m. — The person who La Grande police trespassed earlier from the Chevron station on Adams Avenue returned. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
11:58 p.m. — And the person returned to the Chevron station, and again officers arrived and told the person to leave. Police also planned to contact the business owner.
TUESDAY
8:30 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible burglary at a residence on the 1300 block of Baltimore Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and took down information.
11:39 a.m. — A caller reported a break-in at a cabin on the 57700 block of Grande Ronde Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff's deputy contacted the caller for more information.
12:44 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a fight on the 2700 block of Island Avenue. Officers arrested William Allen Hernandez, 52, of Pendleton, on two Umatilla County warrants for failing to appear in drug possession cases.
3:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to lights on the 900 block of Adams Avenue.
6:31 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an injured deer on the 66000 block of Hunter Road, Summerville. The deer was dispatched.
9:10 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a male staggering in the street. Officers assisted the person to his hotel room.
Oregon State Police recent citations and arrests:
July 10 — Jacob S. Frazier, 40, of Boise, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving without a license.
