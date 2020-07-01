MONDAY
8:05 a.m. — La Grande police arrested David Michael Denham, 27, of La Grande, on accusations of misdemeanor domestic violence assault.
9:42 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report for possible animal abuse on the 1000 block of East Ash Street, Union.
1:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an attempted burglary on the 2200 block of Alder Street.
6:38 p.m. — A caller on the 62400 block of Fruitdale Lane, La Grande, reported the theft of a gun.
8:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on the 74400 block of Highway 82, Elgin.
10:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of O Avenue for a possible prowler.
TUESDAY
7:06 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 800 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance. The situation did not rise to the level of an arrest.
11:47 a.m. — A caller complained about a large dog on the loose on the 2700 block of Fir Street. The animal enforcement officer responded and warned the dog’s owner.
2:23 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about juveniles trespassing on private property on the 300 block of Polk Avenue. An officer gave a warning and trespassed one from the property.
4 p.m. — A caller asked for a Union County sheriff’s deputy to respond to a domestic disturbance on the 700 block of West Arch Street, Union.
9:02 p.m. — A caller reported people were setting off fireworks at Second Street and Jefferson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and counseled the people about their actions.
WEDNESDAY
2:01 a.m. — La Grande police cited a 13-year-old male and a 15-year-old male for unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal conspiracy, second-degree theft and first-degree criminal mischief.
Recent Oregon State Police arrests or citations:
June 25 — A trooper stopped Benjamin J. Mayfield, 28, of Carnation, Washington, for speeding on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 267, La Grande. State police reported Mayfield admitted to importing marijuana products from Washington. Following a search of the vehicle, the trooper cited Mayfield for speeding, import of marijuana and possession of psilocybin mushrooms in multiple jars. OSP handed its reports to the Union County District Attorney’s Office to consider felony charges.
