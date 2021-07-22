Monday, July 19
7:12 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to La Grande police about vandalism on the 900 block of Lane Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
11:30 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office and other emergency services responded to the vicinity of 61300 Pierce Road, La Grande, on a report of a vehicle crash with injuries. The sheriff’s office took a report.
1:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a bicycle theft on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer made contact and took a report.
1:29 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone on the 300 block of Second Street, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
4:08 p.m. — A caller reported an incident of indecent exposure on Spring Creek Road, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded but did not find the subject.
6:34 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Gary Hatch, 58, of La Grande, on a Union County warrant charging unlawful use of a weapon, second-degree disorderly conduct, harassment, pointing a firearm at another and two counts of menacing.
10:58 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance in a vehicle on the 1600 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers checked the area but did not find the subjects.
Tuesday, July 20
1:37 a.m. — La Grande police following a traffic stop at South 12th Street and Bonneville Lane arrested an 18-year-old woman from Elgin for reckless endangerment.
5:34 a.m. — A resident on the 2700 block of Empire Drive, La Grande, reported a surveillance camera about 20 minutes earlier caught a prowler. An officer made contact and arranged for an extra patrol.
8:45 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1400 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
11:13 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary on the 1500 block of Division Street, Elgin. A deputy made contact and took a report.
3:44 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious male on the 2400 block of R Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked it out and found the subject was intoxicated.
8:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop on a report of a person yelling and throwing objects. But the person was not causing a scene when police arrived.
