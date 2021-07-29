Monday, July 26
6:22 a.m. — A caller reported a combative person on the 500 block of 16th Street, La Grande. Police and medics responded.
7:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 800 block of Grandy Avenue on a report of loud bangs. Police counseled a person for using fireworks and explained fire restrictions.
8:43 a.m. — A caller again reported a combative person on the 500 block of 16th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and gave assistance.
2:50 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 62200 block of Robin Road, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. The deputy provided resources at the scene.
5:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about telephonic harassment. An officer contacted both parties and warned one for telephonic harassment.
6:59 p.m. — La Grande police received a second complaint about telephonic harassment from the same caller. An officer contacted the person and attempted to contact the other party.
10 p.m. — The Union Hotel & Restaurant & Rv Park, 326 N. Main St., Union, reported a guest was smoking in a hotel room. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
10:53 p.m. — A caller reported fireworks on the 300 block of Polk Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked the area but did not find anyone setting off fireworks.
10:59 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report that someone on the 10800 block of South Walton Road, La Grande, may have supplied liquor to a minor. A deputy made contact and counseled a juvenile.
Tuesday, July 27
4:05 a.m. — La Grande police during a foot patrol at Washington Avenue and Walnut Street arrested Nicholas Geatano Olivera, 40, for interfering with a peace officer, third-degree escape, two counts of felon in possession of a weapon and on two Union County warrants for violating parole and failure to appear.
7:53 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Adams Avenue on a call about abandoned property and cited a 40-year-old man for offensive littering.
8:57 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 900 block of Crescent Lane, Imbler. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
2 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of South 12th Avenue, Elgin, reported a disrespectful juvenile. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
5:30 p.m. — Police and other emergency services responded to a report of a traffic crash involving an injury at U Avenue and Spruce Street, La Grande. Police took a report.
5:55 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of an electric bicycle from a residence on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
7:48 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Sean Robert Stellings, 26, on a Marion County warrant for violation of a stalking order.
9:54 p.m. — A caller reported a person was creating a disturbance at a residence on the 1300 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer warned the person for disorderly conduct.
11:40 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 1300 block of Cherry Street of a report of a disturbance and found the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
