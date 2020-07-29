MONDAY, July 27
7:54 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a suspicious person on the 600 block of Crook Avenue. An officer responded.
10:13 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined the situation did not rise to the level of an arrest.
11:20 a.m. — A caller reported a residential burglary on the 1300 block of Madison Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
2:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence in Imbler for a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. The sheriff’s office contacted mental health providers.
6:15 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of M Avenue on a report of possible mistreatment. An officer took a report.
9:09 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a location off Gun Club Road, La Grande, to deal with transients camping.
10:52 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the eastbound side on Interstate 84 near milepost 261 on a report of suspicious circumstances. The state trooper cited two juvenile males, one 15 and one 12, both of La Grande, for disorderly conduct.
TUESDAY, July 28
8:22 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of X Avenue for a person in mental duress.
9:27 a.m. — Union County dispatchers received a non-communicative 911 call from North Powder, determined it was a medical emergency and dispatched an ambulance.
11:41 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11627 Island Ave., Island City, on a report that someone threatened another person. A deputy contacted the caller and explained options.
3:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of child abuse in Elgin.
5:41 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was harassing chickens on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union.
5:45 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible animal neglect on the 63000 block of Mount Glen Road, La Grande.
8:56 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 200 block of Polk Avenue reported a neighbor was throwing fireworks. An officer responded and counseled several people at the scene.
