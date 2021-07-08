Monday, July 5
8:20 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible prowler on the 64300 block of Marks Road, La Grande. A deputy planned to provide extra patrols in response.
9:39 a.m. — A La Grande caller on the 400 block of H Avenue reported fraud. An officer made contact and explained options.
1:09 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from the 1900 block of Third Street of a dog bite. An officer made contact and took a report.
1:40 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment on the 2000 block of Fourth Street. An officer responded and took a report.
5:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment at Willow Street and Adams Avenue. An officer made contact and explained options.
7:51 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a gray Volkswagen car heading west on Interstate 84 after it took the 265 exit for speeding — 117 mph — and crossing lanes without signaling. The trooper cited the driver, a 22-year-old woman from Seattle, for reckless driving.
9:55 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2300 block of Q Avenue reported an assault. The caller said the subject left and wanted police to only log the information.
Tuesday, July 6
7:03 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint of vandalism at Eastern Oregon University, 1 University Blvd. An officer responded and took a report.
10:32 a.m. — A business on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City, asked to speak to law enforcement about forged checks. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and planned to follow up.
12:09 p.m. — A caller reported a possible transient camp on the 2100 block of Adams Avenue. An officer checked and found the camp was abandoned.
6:38 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an issue with juveniles on the 300 block of 11th Avenue in Elgin. A deputy made contact and explained options.
8:36 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Y Avenue for a disturbance. The parties had separated, and the officer went in search of one person in particular to issue a trespass to.
9:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square on a report of a possible assault. An officer made contact and took information.
10:42 p.m. — A caller reported two people were looking into vehicles on the 100 block of Elm Street, La Grande. An officer responded and found the subjects, who were leaving.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
June 30, 4:31 p.m. — A state police trooper stopped in Union to assist with a disabled vehicle and found the occupant, an 86-year-old man, was in medical distress. OSP called for an ambulance, which took the man to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
July 3, 1:36 a.m. — State police and other emergency services responded to the westbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 272 for a single-vehicle crash. According to OSP, the driver, a 60-year-old woman from Caliente, Nevada, fell asleep and the Toyota 4Runner she was in drifted off the road and crashed into a rocky ditch. She suffered visible injuries, and an ambulance took her to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
