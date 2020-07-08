MONDAY
12:03 a.m. — Oregon State Police arrested Clayton James Fisher, 32, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and driving while suspended.
10:26 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Robert Arlon Green, 47, for fourth-degree assault and harassment.
11:23 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office cited John Harlan Taylor, 49, of Elgin, for first-degree criminal mischief.
1:23 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported a case of identity theft. Police took a report.
7:58 p.m. — A caller reported a wounded deer in a backyard on the 67000 block of Miller Lane, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrived, and the deer ran off.
9:52 p.m. — A caller at Pilcher Creek Reservoir, North Powder, reported a male with a gun intimidated someone. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
TUESDAY
12:08 a.m. — La Grande police cited David M. Denham, 27, of La Grande, for second-degree burglary, second-degree trespass and third-degree theft.
8:11 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder, for someone shooting in a prohibited area. No one was there when police arrived.
9:01 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Shaun Wesley Berry, 42, for violating probation, felony possession of methamphetamine, delivery of methamphetamine and possession of a Schedule IV substance.
10:20 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the Union County Road Department, 10513 N. McAlister Road, Island City, to take a report for a burglary.
4:10 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was harassing livestock at Bidwell Road and Second Street, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer responded and impounded two dogs.
7:51 p.m. — A caller reported a dog may have injured livestock on the 57700 block of Godley Road, Union.
