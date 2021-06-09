Monday, June 8
12:23 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible sex crime.
1:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of O Avenue on a report of an assault. An officer took a report.
2:21 p.m. — A caller reported an assault at N Avenue and Willow Street, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
4:36 p.m. — The Animal Health Center, 10302 Wallowa Lake Highway, La Grande, reported a case of animal cruelty. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and took information.
6:21 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a disturbance on the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue. An officer contacted and counseled the party.
6:57 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Scott William Devin, 20, for domestic violence assault and menacing.
7:20 p.m. — A caller reported aggressive dogs on the 400 block of North 15th Avenue, Elgin, have been attacking other dogs. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and gave options.
9:34 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about illegal fireworks in the area of 62100 Mathson Road, La Grande.
Tuesday, June 9
2:27 a.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a possible cougar sighting on the 2800 block of Cherry Street, La Grande. A La Grande police officer and Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but saw no cougar.
9:03 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of an “unauthorized animal” on the 2800 block of Fir Street. An animal enforcement officer made contact and gave options.
4:11 p.m. — A caller reported a male on the 11600 block of Island Avenue got into a vehicle with a lot of empty beer bottles. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the person.
5:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue on a report of harassment. Officers counseled two people.
8:55 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 700 block of Second Street, Cove, on a report of a disturbance. A deputy counseled the parties involved.
9 p.m — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 700 block of 18th Street for an assault. Officers took a report.
