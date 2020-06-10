Monday
6:54 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for the theft of a gun on the 1800 block of 26th Street.
9:22 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to law enforcement about possible cattle neglect. The animal enforcement officer referred the complaint to Wallowa County.
7:48 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 2600 block of Island Avenue for a disturbance and trespassed one person.
TUESDAY
1:09 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Chucky Eugene Pool, 19, of Elgin, on accusations of second-degree burglary, second-degree theft, third-degree mischief, second-degree trespass, use of a minor in a marijuana offense and endangering the welfare of a minor.
7:54 a.m. — An Elgin resident reported receiving harassing phone calls.
12:45 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vandalism to several vehicles at East Beakman and East Arch streets, Union. A deputy responded to the scene.
7:41 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Morgan Lake outside La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
10:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded the 700 block of K Avenue for a loud party. Police counseled juveniles, who said they would keep down the noise.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.