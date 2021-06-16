Monday, June 14
11 a.m. — A caller reported finding drug paraphernalia on the 2700 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and saw to the disposal of the drugs.
11:28 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Alder Street on a report of a disturbance. Police arrested Steven Thomas Payne, 25, for unlawful discharge of a firearm in the city limits.
2:47 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a residence on the 300 block of South 11th Street, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance and arrested a 30-year-old man for harassment.
5:48 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bit someone at Wolf Creek Reservoir, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took a report.
11:07 p.m. — A caller reported a horse at large in the area of Valley View Road and Highway 204, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, found the horse and returned it to its pasture with the help of a neighbor.
Tuesday, June 15
3:12 a.m. — A caller reported two juveniles were trying to get into cars at the Center for Human Development, 2301 Cove Ave., La Grande. Police responded and found no juveniles nor evidence of any crimes.
6:46 a.m. — A caller asked La Grande police to check on the welfare of a person at the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave. An officer responded and found the subject was OK and sleeping.
7:34 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1100 block of O Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer checked and found a neighbor was caring for the dogs.
10:56 a.m. — A caller reported feral cats on the 800 block of West Grande Street, Union. An animal enforcement officer contacted the caller and explained options.
1:25 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a disturbance involving a juvenile on the 2100 block of First Street. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:03 p.m. — La Grande police returned to the same address on the 2100 block of First Street for a disturbance involving a juvenile. An officer separated the parties; no one wanted to pursue charges.
5:34 p.m. — A caller on the 2100 block of Pine Street, La Grande, reported an injured chicken. An animal enforcement officer responded and found nothing afoul with the fowl.
7:44 p.m. — A caller reported two boys on the 2000 block of Q Avenue, La Grande, were throwing rocks at another boy. Police checked the area but did not locate the youths.
7:56 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 2800 block of Oak Street, La Grande.
Thursday, June 16
1:03 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Brett Allen Edwards, 37, on three Union County warrants for failure to appear for a contempt of court case and vehicle theft cases, a Wallowa County warrant for failure to appear in burglary and theft cases and on a Clackamas County warrant for failure to appear in a burglary and theft case.
2:25 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Braydon Wilburn Carroll, 22, of La Grande, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
May 25 — A search of a vehicle during a traffic stop led to two arrests on multiple weapons and drug charges. A trooper at 10:51 a.m. stopped a red pickup for traffic violations near milepost 279 on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 about 6 miles west of North Powder. The trooper asked to search the vehicle. That led to the arrests of Billy Eugene Harris, 56, and Kathy Marie Ickes, 55, both of Spokane, Washington, for the following: conspiracy, possession of 2 grams or more of methamphetamine, importing/exporting marijuana items, money laundering, engaging in financial transaction in property derived from unlawful activity and felon in possession of a firearm.
May 27 — A trooper responded to a report of a person walking in the middle of the westbound side of I-84 near milepost 254 west of La Grande. OSP transported a 27-year-old man of Prescott Valley, Arizona, to the Union County Jail, La Grande, where he received a citation for disorderly conduct.
June 8 — A trooper near milepost 264 on I-84 saw a man in the median waving his arms and disrupting traffic. The trooper arrested the man, 41, of Battle Mountain, Nevada, for disorderly conduct.
