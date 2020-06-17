TUESDAY
7:55 a.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Willow Street, La Grande, reported the theft of cans.
12:28 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about possible animal neglect on the 2200 block of Pine Street.
1:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis. The person planned to contact mental health services.
6:50 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to check on someone screaming on the 400 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer found the noise was coming from youth playing video games.
10:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Second Street and H Avenue on a report of a loud bang but found no one suspicious upon arrival.
Recent Oregon State Police arrests and citations
June 9 — Jonathan S. Allred, 36, of Bingham, Utah, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
June 13 — Benjamin Steven Monti, 43, on accusations of DUII (alcohol).
