Monday, June 21
8:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about noise on the 100 block of Hawthorne Drive. An officer made contact and explained options.
10:35 a.m. — A caller complained about aggressive dogs on the 1300 block of X Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and issued a warning to the dogs’ owner.
11:50 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 200 block of E Street, North Powder, for a domestic disturbance and separated the parties.
2:39 p.m. — A La Grande-area resident reported electronic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact with the person and logged the complaint for information.
6:22 p.m. — A caller reported a possible vehicle theft on the 1900 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer made contact, but the person did not want to pursue a case.
11:23 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Longbranch Bar & Eats, 208 Depot St., on a report of a disturbance. An officer counseled one female, who left the establishment.
11:37 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about two loud bangs in the area of 16th Street and Gekeler Lane. Officers responded and determined the sounds came from fireworks.
Tuesday, June 22
12:21 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about fireworks on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. Officers responded and counseled a group of adults.
9:35 a.m. — A caller reported a restraining order violation on the 62900 block of Buchanan Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
11:15 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1900 block of Third Street, La Grande. An officer responded, and this time the caller gave information.
3:51 p.m. — A caller reported a goat on the loose at Highway 82 and Courtney Lane, Imbler. An animal enforcement officer contacted the owner, who agreed to retrieve the goat.
8:05 p.m. — A caller complained about a transient “hanging around in the area” of the 700 block of Second Street, North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and would provide extra patrols.
10:36 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1100 block of North Bellwood Street, Union. Law enforcement responded and will follow up.
11:32 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 700 block of Highland Drive for someone suffering a mental crisis. Police rendered assistance.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
May 17, 1:42 a.m. — A trooper stopped a silver Saturn Ion near milepost 266 on the westbound side of Interstate 84 for speeding at 106 mph. The driver told the trooper he had the car in neutral to coast and save gas, according to state police. The trooper cited Evan Scott Kaighn, 20, of North Salt Lake, Utah, for reckless driving, speeding at 106 mph through a 70 mph zone, no driver’s license and no proof of insurance.
May 16, 8:55 p.m. — An OSP trooper responded to a crash on the westbound lanes of Interstate 84 near milepost 273 where a car struck a deer as it ran across the road. A 14-year-old girl in the car may have suffered a head injury. An ambulance took her to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.