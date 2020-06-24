MONDAY
7:34 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a burglar alarm at 10300 S. D St, Island City, and found workers in the building.
1:32 p.m. — A La Grande-area resident reported receiving harassing phone calls. A Union County sheriff’s deputy explained options to the person.
6:43 p.m. — A loud motorcycle on the 1200 block of Hall Street, La Grande, drew a noise complaint, but the machine was gone before police arrived.
10:21 p.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to the Foley Building, 206 Chestnut St., on a fire call. Firefighters checked the building and made sure it was safe.
TUESDAY
7:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Second Street on a complaint about vandalism to a vehicle. Police took a report.
11:31 a.m. — A caller reported ongoing issues with people living in a travel trailer and motorhome blocking the alley at Lane Avenue and Cedar Street, La Grande.
1:26 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report about juveniles jumping from a bridge at Hu-Na-Ha RV Park, Elgin. A deputy responded and talked to the youth.
8:06 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street for a person suffering a mental health crisis. Officers provided assistance.
8:58 p.m. — A 911 hangup prompted law enforcement to respond to a possible domestic disturbance on the 3000 block of Q Avenue, La Grande. Union County sheriff’s deputies separated the parties and determined the circumstances did not warrant a mandatory arrest.
Recent Oregon State Police citations and arrests:
Travis Hugh Hickman, 28, of Brogan, on accusations of felony failure to report change of residence as a sex offender, failure to report employment status as a sex offender and failure to provide report on annual basis as a sex offender.
