Monday, May 31
8:44 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande.
12:50 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1800 block of 26th Street. Officers found everything was OK at the scene.
1:33 p.m.— A caller reported two horses on the loose at Pioneer Park, La Grande. An officer responded, but the horses returned home before the officer arrived.
7:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Y Avenue on a call about a burglary. An officer took a report.
10:08 p.m. — A caller reported suspicious activity of vehicles coming and going from a residence on the 1300 block of N Avenue, La Grande.
Tuesday, June 1
1:21 a.m. — A caller reported someone violating a restraining order at a La Grande residence. A Union County sheriff’s deputy arrested Heidi Noel Williams, 44, on a restraining order violation.
1:43 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, and after much follow-up, determined this was a civil situation.
10:08 a.m. — A caller on the 1100 block of Y Avenue, La Grande, reported a theft. An officer responded and gave options.
10:53 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 1300 block of Beverly Terrace reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but took no report at the time.
1:28 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped a vehicle in the area of 71100 Highway 82, Elgin, and arrested Ronald Alvin Wood, 63, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
1:36 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary at Central Detailing, 2407 E. Q Ave., La Grande. An officer responded but there was no report at this time.
5:13 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile received drugs the night before at Union City Park, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
10:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Hideout, 219 Fir St., on a report of a disturbance. Officers arrested Michelle Rene Daniels, 56, for second-degree disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and two counts of attempted assault on a peace officer.
10:46 p.m. — A caller on the 400 block of East Dearborn Street, Union, reported a dog bit someone, and the victim was at Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
