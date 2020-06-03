MONDAY
8:36 a.m. — A caller reported a dead cat on the 100 block of 13th Street, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer explained options.
1:28 p.m. — A caller reported an unattended child on the 1200 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande. An officer resounded and found there was no problem.
8:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a mentally ill person on the 1900 block of Third Street. Police checked and determined the call was unfounded.
11:02 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 1200 block of X Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and took a report.
11:19 p.m. — La Grande police took a report of vehicle theft on the 1100 block of Jefferson Avenue.
11:29 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Christopher Lee Cox, 25, for second-degree burglary.
TUESDAY
9:12 a.m. — A caller reported a cow on the road on Highway 203, La Grande.
10:02 p.m. — A La Grande officer saw a person litter on the 1900 block of Adams Avenue and advised the person to pick up the trash and discard it appropriately.
4:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a juvenile tampering with mail on the 3200 block of Columbia Street.
9:04 .m. — A male verbally threatened a La Grande police officer on the 2000 block of Adams Avenue. Oregon State Police responded but did not find the person.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.