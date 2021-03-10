Monday, March 8
9:48 a.m. — A caller reported a hit-and-run on the 2500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
2 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of Adams Avenue for a civil disturbance. An officer made contact and explained options.
2:54 p.m. — La Grande residents on the 200 block of Sixth Street reported theft of mail. An officer made contact and logged information.
4:59 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of Alder Street, Elgin, asked the Union County Sheriff's Office to provide extra patrol due to recent vandalism.
6:39 p.m. — Union County sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union. Deputies cited one juvenile.
11:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a civil disturbance on the 400 block of Division Avenue. An officer made contact and explained options.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
March 2, 3:28 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a Honda Civic heading west on Interstate 84 near milepost 278 for not having visible plates or a temporary registration sticker. During the stop, according to OSP, the trooper smelled marijuana coming from the vehicle and the driver had bloodshot eyes. The driver, Matthew M. Keller, 33, of Spokane, Washington, did poorly on sobriety tests. The trooper arrested Keller for driving under the influence of intoxicants (controlled substance) and booked him into jail in Union County.
March 3, 12:57 a.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper responded to driving complaints about a Mercedes Benz S32 heading west on Interstate 84 near milepost 273. The trooper caught up to the car near milepost 263, watched it make multiple traffic violations and then pulled it over, according to state police. The driver, Herbert Charles Byrd, smelled of alcohol and had an open container in the front seat area, OSP reported. Byrd failed sobriety tests, and the trooper booked him into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, for DUII (alcohol).
March 5, 2:18 a.m. — Oregon State Police and other emergency services responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 268 for a crash involving two commercial vehicles.
A box truck was passing a semi hauling lumber on a flatbed when the box truck collided with the flatbed, according to state police, causing the flatbed to leave the road and crash through a pasture fence. The vehicle sustained damage and all the lumber spilled onto the freeway. The box truck sustained heavy damage to the front and stopped off the shoulder.
The flatbed driver suffered minor injuries, according to state police, and an ambulance took him to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, which later released him.
State police cited the flatbed driver, Curtis Bartho, 37, of Homedale, Idaho, for no driver's license and cited the box truck driver, Jason Pennavs, 49, for no driver's license and failure to stay in the lane.
