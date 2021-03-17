Monday, March 15
1:18 p.m. — A La Grande officer saw juveniles on the railroad tracks at Pioneer Park and warned them for trespassing.
2:56 p.m. — A caller at the Cottage Inn, 2116 Adams Ave., La Grande, asked to speak to an officer regarding a civil issue. An officer made contact and explained options.
7:41 p.m. — A caller reported a cow was at large in the area of Hunter Road and Woodell Lane, La Grande. Someone found the cow and placed it inside a fence.
9:34 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer responded and took a report.
Tuesday, March 16
10:23 a.m. — A resident on the 900 block of Dogwood Street, Elgin, reported a possible burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took information.
3:41 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a fight on the 11600 block of Island Avenue, Island City, and arrested Steven Michael McBride, 39, for fourth-degree assault.
Wednesday, March 17
3:56 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of suspicious circumstances on the 300 block of 12th Street and arrested Steven James Parker Jr., 24, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
March 9, 3:07 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross for speeding on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 278. The trooper subsequently arrested the driver, Jesus Martinez, 38, for DUII (controlled substances).
March 11, 11:05 a.m. — A traffic stop for speeding on I-84 near La Grande ended with an arrest and the seizure of 9.3 grams of psilocybin mushrooms and seven LSD tabs.
A trooper stopped a speeding Toyota passenger car on the eastbound side of I-84 near milepost 262, according to state police, and during the contact with the driver smelled marijuana. The trooper obtained consent to search the car and found the LSD and mushrooms and cited the driver, Faith Emi Zarbock, 19, of South Jordan, Utah, for possession of both.
State police also took the drugs to the La Grande Police Department for eventual destruction.
March 12, 1:07 p.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a vehicle heading west on I-84 near milepost 265 for failing to maintain a lane. During the stop, according to state police, the passenger tossed a burning cigarette out of the window.
The trooper warned the driver but gave the passenger, William Raymond Reynolds, 30, of Mount Vernon, Washington, a citation for offensive littering and throwing burning material from a vehicle.
