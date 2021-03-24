Monday, March 22
5:27 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a person who may have been threatening self-harm. An officer responded and contacted a mental health provider.
10:44 a.m. — An Elgin caller on the 700 block of Cedar Street reported harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
1:26 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Adams Avenue on a report of indecent exposure. Police arrested Sean Thomas Phillips, 41, for public indecency.
8:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Royal Motor Inn, 1510 Adams Ave., for a person suffering from mental illness. Oregon State Police took the subject to his motorhome on Interstate 84.
10:29 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1000 block of Galveston Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
11:57 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a fight or disturbance on the 1500 block of 21st Street. Offices responded and separated the parties.
Tuesday, March 23
6:58 a.m. — A caller reported finding a lot of trash on the side of Standley Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, made contact and will follow up.
9:52 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2900 block of Fourth Street on a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance. Officers counseled two people.
2:55 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a dog harassing livestock on the 71700 block of Darr Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and took the dog into custody.
3:07 p.m. — A caller reported a dog fell from the back of a pickup at Second Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande. The caller also caught the dog and notified its owner.
4:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of indecent exposure. Officers ended up citing a 53-year-old man for offensive littering.
5:25 p.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 2000 block of North College Street, Union, on a report of a domestic disturbance. Deputies arrested a 35-year-old man for two counts of domestic menacing and on a warrant for failure to appear on a trespassing charge.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
March 21, 10:54 a.m. — A Cove man is under investigation after a woman reported he attempted to get into her vehicle against her will while she was trying to put her child in the vehicle.
Officers responded to Cove, used public assistance and located the suspect at his residence, according to state police. The Union County District Attorney’s Office is waiting for a report from police to consider prosecution.
March 20, 10:55 p.m. — La Grande police stopped a Jeep Cherokee on Adams Avenue for violating the basic rule. An OSP trooper arrived and took charge of the scene. The trooper subsequently arrested the driver, Wecklew Santos, 28, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
March 16, 6:16 p.m. — A traffic stop on Interstate 84 led to the arrest of a man on a nationwide warrant for child rape.
The trooper stopped a vehicle for traffic violations in the westbound lane near milepost 278, according to state police. The trooper then found the warrant for the driver, 37-year-old Timothy John Austin, arrested him on the warrant and booked him into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande.
According to Union County Circuit Court documents, the Roane County General Sessions Court of Tennessee issued a warrant on April 24, 2020, for Austin’s arrest based on a complaint of rape of a child. State police reported Austin lives in Flagstaff, Arizona, while state court records show he has a Hermiston address.
