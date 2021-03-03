Monday, March 1
8:20 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Cove Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Alex Joseph Smith, 29, of La Grande, on a Union County warrant for unlawful manufacture/delivery of a schedule III controlled substance. Police also arrested Smith for felony fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
11:10 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 500 block of M Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and took information.
2:45 p.m. — A La Grande woman suffered non-life threatening injuries when a crash ejected her from the vehicle and closed the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 283 for a short period.
Oregon State Police reported the driver, William Dayton, 28, of Union, lost control at 60 mph when the blue Ford Escort “seized” and he overcorrected, rolling the car at least once and coming to a rest in the median. Dayton suffered minor injuries. State police cited him for driving while suspended.
Darlene M. Ferguson, 49, was not wearing a seatbelt, according to OSP, and the crash threw her from the vehicle. While her injuries were not life threatening, state police reported, an emergency helicopter flew her from the scene.
3:38 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of harassment from Greenwood Elementary School, 2300 N. Spruce St., La Grande. An officer made contact. Police will provide extra patrol, and there is a safety plan in place.
4:46 p.m. — A caller reported indecent exposure on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and counseled the subject.
9:16 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Second Street on a report of a suspicious person who yelled at someone. An officer counseled the subject for disorderly conduct.
Tuesday, March 2
8:59 a.m. — A caller reported a person sleeping in the doorway of Umpqua Bank, 1215 Adams Ave., La Grande. Police responded, but the person was gone before the officer arrived.
12:53 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a dog running into traffic at Island Avenue and Walton Road. An animal enforcement officer responded but did not find the dog.
3:08 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande, reported theft of services. An officer made contact and took a report.
6:33 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded but the situation was fine upon arrival.
11:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to The La Grande Inn, 2612 Island Ave., on a report of trespassing. Police arrested Nicholas Geatano Olivera, 49, for felon in possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful transfer of a firearm.
