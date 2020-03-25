MONDAY
8:05 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at Farmers Insurance, 1430 Washington Ave.
8:47 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 600 block of C Avenue asked about what to do with a skunk in a trap. An animal enforcement officer responded to assist.
11:44 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about identity theft. An officer took a report.
12:20 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 1900 block of Jupiter Way, La Grande.
2:14 p.m. — A caller reported a person was causing a traffic hazard on the 11300 block of Island Avenue, Island City. A Union County sheriff’s deputy did not find the person.
5:32 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported receiving a harassing email. An officer talked to the person.
7:34 p.m. — The La Grande Fire Department responded to a fire on the 1400 block of Madison Avenue.
8:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a gun theft on the 2900 block of Third Street.
8:33 p.m. — A caller reported possible gunshots at May Lane and Spruce Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find anything suspicious.
9:16 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of a gunshot on the 2400 block of R Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked the area and found nothing.
TUESDAY
3:34 a.m. — La Grande police cited two 15-year-old girls for unlawful possession of marijuana and cited another for minor in possession of alcohol and tobacco.
7:08 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 400 block of Washington Avenue on a report of a possible burglary.
8:24 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for vandalism on the 2000 block of Fourth Street.
11:30 a.m. — A caller reported a dog chased a man in a wheelchair at Third and F streets, North Powder. An animal enforcement officer responded and warned the dog’s owner.
12:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about harassment and littering on the 1100 block of Benton Avenue. An officer arrived and talked to the people involved.
3:39 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 200 block of Polk Avenue reported a burglary. Police took a report.
5:14 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of X Avenue, La Grande, reported vandalism.
5:36 p.m. — Police responded to a call about a fight on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande. Officers resolved the situation.
7:29 p.m. — A Summerville caller reported two dogs on the 200 block of Highland Street were chasing horses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.