Monday, May 12
9:22 a.m. — A caller reported the possible abuse of a horse in the area of 61800 Blackhawk Trail Lane, La Grande.
1:12 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the area of Cove Avenue and Intestate 84 for a male causing a traffic hazard and warned the person for disorderly conduct.
4:13 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 2100 block of Fir Street, La Grande, on a report of a disturbance. La Grande police arrested a 59-year-old woman for menacing.
5:41 p.m. — A caller reported a dog bite victim on the 700 block of Jackson Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
8:45 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported someone was using another’s name to send inappropriate messages via a messaging app.
9:35 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street for a disturbance and arrested Michelle Rene Daniels, 56, of La Grande, on six Union County warrants for failure to appear on several cases including for charges of resisting arrest, driving under the influence of intoxicants and trespass.
Tuesday, May 13
9:25 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Chevron station at 785 Albany St., Elgin, on a report of a domestic disturbance. The deputy found people had been arguing, the situation was under control and the parties had calmed down.
9:57 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on the 1100 block of Division Street, Elgin.
1:46 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a transient camp at Gekeler Lane and Adams Avenue.
2:14 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Christopher Michael Taylor, 35, of Cove, on a warrant out of Ada County, Idaho, charging two counts of felony injury to children, two counts of sexual battery of a minor 16 or 17 years old and two misdemeanor counts of injury to children.
6:09 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on the 600 block of East Bryan Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
11:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Maple Street for a possible disturbance. Officers found people were arguing and counseled the subjects, who separated for the night.
