MONDAY
9:18 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a trailer from the 60500 block of Cristad Drive, La Grande.
11:14 a.m. — The Elgin Rural Fire Protection District responded to a field fire off Clark Creek Road. Firefighters extinguished the blaze. The district responded in the evening to another field fire.
2:55 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 61900 block of Quail Road, La Grande, for a juvenile causing a disturbance. The deputy separated the parties and determined there was no crime.
7:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance at Y Avenue and Depot Street. Police arrested Zachery Clayton Mulvany, 27, of Cove, on domestic violence charges of menacing, reckless endangering, fourth-degree assault and strangulation.
10:47 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Island Avenue on a report of a possibly intoxicated driver. Police cited Wyatt Rankin of Elgin and Logan Butcher of Island City for minor in possession.
TUESDAY
8:59 a.m. — A caller reported two dogs chasing chickens on the 300 block of Polk Avenue, La Grande.
11:52 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a semitrailer parked the wrong way at Fourth Street and Washington Avenue. The rig was gone by the time police arrived.
1:54 p.m. — The city of Elgin towed a vehicle at South Seventh Avenue and Alder Street for an ordinance violation.
3:45 p.m. — An Elgin resident asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about a civil disturbance.
7:11 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism on the 900 block of N Avenue.
