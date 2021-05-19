Monday, May 17
6:37 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about parking at the Garden Club Park at North Depot Street and Y Avenue. An officer responded, and the driver moved on.
11:23 a.m. — A caller reported a dog bite that occurred previously at Max Square at Fourth Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer would follow up.
3:45 p.m. — A caller reported a possible burglary at a residence on the 1500 block of 21st Street, La Grande. An officer responded, took information and gave options.
6:43 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a report of a possible vehicle crash at Island Avenue and Interstate 84, La Grande. Officers determined someone was changing a vehicle's tire.
7:02 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance at a residence on the 62700 block of Bird Lane, La Grande. A Union County sheriff's deputy resolved the situation.
Tuesday, May 18
4:12 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 1500 block of Division Street, Elgin. A deputy made contact.
7:01 a.m. — A caller reported someone sleeping on the sidewalk on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. A police officer responded, and the person was OK and leaving.
9:25 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint of possible stalking. An officer called the person who made the complaint. That person said she was OK and hung up.
3:51 p.m. — A Union County sheriff's deputy responded to the 10800 area of South Walton Road, Island City, on a report of a juvenile smoking on the property. The deputy resolved the situation and counseled the juvenile for smoking.
4:58 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the 100 block of Harrison Avenue, La Grande, on a report of a person who fired a gun into the air outside a residence. Officers found no evidence of anyone firing a gun.
9:27 p.m. — A caller reported a bull on the loose on the 200 block of Cedar Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff's deputy made contact, and the owner retrieved the bull.
9:40 p.m. — A Union County sheriff's deputy during a traffic stop on Interstate 84 near milepost 260 arrested Francisco Garcia Torres, 38, on a Klamath County warrant for failure to appear on charges of delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm and unlawful use of a weapon.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
May 13, 3:48 p.m. — A trooper stopped an eastbound Honda SUV for a traffic violation on Interstate 84 near milepost 283. The stop led the trooper to search the vehicle and find less than 2 grams of methamphetamine. The trooper cited a 59-year-old woman and seized the drugs for destruction.
