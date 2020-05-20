MONDAY
12:24 a.m. — Oregon State Police arrested Charles Joshua Power, 29, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
5:35 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 3100 block of Alder Street.
10:26 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint from the 100 block of Birch Street, Elgin, about juveniles riding all-terrain vehicles. A deputy talked to the youths.
1:30 p.m. — La Grande police arrested Gregory Carl Rogers, 46, no fixed address, on a Morrow County warrant for unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal mischief, burglary and trespass.
4:59 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a single-vehicle crash and arrested a man on multiple counts. A trooper found a blue Subaru Forester crashed on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 252 and saw a man walking along the shoulder. The trooper caught up to the man as he was entering a white SUV, according to the report from state police, but man denied he was involved in the crash, and when asked for his name and date of birth he gave false information.The trooper cited Ryan Christopher Elswood, 35, on accusations of unauthorized use of a vehicle, unauthorized entry into a vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, hit-and-run involving property, giving false information to police and driving without a license.
TUESDAY
7:30 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Steven Lane Anglen, 40, on a warrant out of Montgomery County, Texas, for indecency with a child.
12:17 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about juveniles smoking marijuana at Birch Street and 11th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded but did not find the youths.
1:37 p.m. — A caller reported flooding on the 1000 block of Church Street, Cove.
4:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of First Street on a report of an assault. An officer talked to the people involved.
