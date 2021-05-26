Monday, May 24
8:11 a.m. — La Grande police arrested a 42-year-old La Grande woman for driving while revoked.
12:29 p.m. — A caller reported a disturbance on the 10200 block of West Railroad Avenue. Union County sheriff’s deputies responded and counseled the parties.
2:54 p.m. — A caller in the area of 63400 Gekeler Lane, La Grande, reported stalking. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and talked about options.
3:02 p.m. — LA Grande police received a report of vandalism to a vehicle on the 2800 block of Third Street.
5:29 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse on the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer made contact.
6:55 p.m. — Local law enforcement and emergency services responded to vehicle crash on Morgan Lake Road, La Grande, and arrested Shad Daniel Groven, 28, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
7:59 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of N Avenue and Eighth Street for a male “tearing around the neighborhood on a dirt bike.” Police found and counseled the rider.
Tuesday, May 25
10:36 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of D Avenue for a disturbance. Officers separated the parties.
1:54 p.m. — Local law enforcement and emergency services responded to a vehicle crash with reports of injuries at May Lane and Spruce Street, La Grande. Police took a report.
3:13 p.m. — La Grande police left 48-hour tow notices on three vehicles at 18th Street and Adams Avenue.
7:12 p.m. — A caller on the 1300 block of Z Avenue, La Grande, asked to speak to an officer regarding criminal mischief. An officer took a report.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
May 23, 5:17 p.m. — A trooper spotted a vehicle in the Ladd Marsh Wildlife Area near La Grande and found the occupants showed signs of recent drug use. The 37-year-old man and 24-year-old woman each showed the trooper vials of methamphetamine. The trooper gave a citation to each for possession of meth.
May 21, 6:53 a.m. — A GMC pickup crashed on Oregon Department of Transportation property in Union County and fled. Troopers in Pendleton found the vehicle and arrested the driver, a 31-year-old man from Battleground, Washington, for hit-and-run involving property and failure to carry and present a driver’s license.
May 18, 5:19 p.m. — A 35-year-old Los Angeles man told Oregon State Police someone stole his identification and presented it in 2019 during a traffic stop in Union County. A trooper took information from the victim and sent a report to the district attorney’s office.
