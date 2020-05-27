MONDAY
10:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of Hall Street on a report of a fight. When police arrived, no one wanted to pursue charges.
11:04 a.m. — A caller reported a mudslide on U.S. Forest Service Road 51 near La Grande. Dispatch relayed the information to the Forest Service.
12:43 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of juveniles setting off fireworks near Grande Ronde Hospital, 900 Sunset Drive. An officer responded but did not find them.
6:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a request to send a deputy to a La Grande location for a possible sex crime.
7:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 59000 block of Five Point Creek Road, La Grande, on a report of a suspicious person. A deputy arrested William Robert Sharp, 35, of La Grande, on accusations of driving under the influence of intoxicants, reckless driving and hit-and-run.
11:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Jakob Avenue on a complaint about a loud party. The people there agreed to turn down the music.
TUESDAY
12:12 a.m. — The Flying J Travel Plaza, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande, reported receiving counterfeit money. A Union County sheriff’s deputy will follow up.
7:45 a.m. — A La Grande resident asked to speak to an officer about fraud. An officer explained options.
10:33 a.m. — A caller reported possible wolf depredation on the 68900 block of Hindman Road, Elgin.
12:48 p.m. — A caller reported possible cougar depredation on the 70500 block of Follett Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
3:29 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 64000 block of Woodell Lane, La Grande.
11:27 p.m. — La Grande police responded to V Avenue and Spruce Street on a complaint about juveniles making noise. An officer located a hit-and-run and planned to follow up.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.