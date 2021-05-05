Monday, May 3
9:32 a.m. — A caller complained to La Grande police about a code violation at Third Street and G Avenue. The code enforcement officer responded and took information.
11:40 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office received a report of a burglary at Moms & Pops Almost Everything Store, 810 Inkwood St., Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
1:54 p.m. — The La Grande School District, 1305 N. Willow St., La Grande, reported a case of harassment. An officer responded and counseled juveniles.
5:58 p.m. — A caller reported a possible transient camp in the area of Island Avenue and the railroad tracks, La Grande. An officer responded but found no camps.
6:34 p.m. — A Union resident reported the theft of a bicycle from East Beakman Street. A Union County sheriff's deputy responded, took a report and cited a 40-year-old man for second-degree theft.
Tuesday, May 4
5:08 a.m. — A caller reported criminal mischief to a vehicle in a parking lot at the La Grande Town Center, 2212 Island Ave. An officer responded and will follow up.
12:17 p.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Island Avenue, La Grande, reported a mentally ill person was in a crisis.
5:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence on the 90 block of South Eighth Avenue, Elgin, for a domestic disturbance. Deputies found the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
6:22 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported a burglary on the 100 block of South 11th Avenue. A Union County sheriff's deputy made contact and took information.
8:50 p.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 700 block of 20th Street, La Grande.
10:14 p.m. — La Grande police cited an 11-year-old child for fourth-degree assault and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.