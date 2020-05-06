MONDAY
8:30 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a report of a burglary at a business on the 60300 block of McAlister Road, La Grande.
1:39 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary on a storage unit on the 1900 block of U Avenue, La Grande.
4:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office served a restraining order on the 500 block of Hartford Street, Elgin.
4:51 p.m. — A caller reported livestock on the loose at South Main and West Oregon streets, Union.
5:58 p.m. — A caller reported a malfunctioning traffic light at Pine Street and Island Avenue, La Grande.
TUESDAY
3:51 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of an assault on the 700 block of 18th Street. Police cited Thomas Wayne Johnson, 66, for fourth-degree assault, strangulation and trespassing.
8:34 a.m. — A caller reported a dog kept running into traffic at Washington Avenue and 13th Street, La Grande.
11:50 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office during a traffic stop in Elgin arrested Ryan Kelty Mitchell, 36, of Weston, for felony fleeing, reckless driving and third-degree escape and on a warrant for failure to appear.
3:37 p.m. — A Union caller on the 200 block of Main Street complained about a dog trying to get into his chicken pen.
5:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report from Elgin about harassment. A deputy issued a warning.
6:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about littering on the 75800 block of Palmer Junction Road, Elgin.
6:23 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy assisted Oregon State Police with a domestic disturbance on the westbound side of Interstate 84 at about milepost 265 near La Grande.
10:15 p.m. — La Grande police recovered a stolen vehicle for another agency.
WEDNESDAY
1:29 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a report of a disturbance on the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue and separated the people involved.
1:44 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Adam Tanner Spears, 36, of La Grande, for felony methamphetamine possession and violating probation.
Recent Oregon State Police arrests and citations:
April 30 — Judith Kay Cooley, 67, of Wheatland, Wyoming, for driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol).
May 1 — Christopher William Niday, 31, of Union, for littering within 100 yards of waters.
