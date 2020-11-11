Monday, Nov. 9
7:01 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of 20th Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers found people were arguing and separated them.
10:27 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime.
12:36 p.m. — A caller reported finding a rooster on the 1300 block of U Avenue, La Grande.
4:06 p.m. — A caller on the 2600 block of Bearco Loop, Union, reported an aggressive dog. The animal enforcement officer made contact and explained options.
5:50 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to an officer about possible health code violations on the 1400 block of Sixth Street. An officer contacted the person and will follow up.
6:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1100 block of O Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Deon Davis Jr., 26, for felony domestic violence assault.
10:27 p.m. — Law enforcement received a report of an overdue hunter in the Ladd Canyon area. A deputy responded, located the subject and rendered assistance.
11:21 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles in a vehicle waving a gun in the area of the 2700 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. An officer checked the area but did not find the vehicle.
Tuesday, Nov. 10
5:27 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of suspicious activity on the 500 block of West Lincoln Street, Union. A deputy responded and determined this was a medical issue.
12:38 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer contacted the other party, who agreed not to call the other person again.
2:34 p.m. — The Dollar Tree, 2212 Island Ave., Suite 210, La Grande, called police for assistance with trespassing an individual.
6:17 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Chestnut Street and Adams Avenue on a report of a possible domestic disturbance. The parties involved didn’t want to separate. An officer counseled them about noise.
9:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the Mobil station at 408 Oak St. on a report of a possible fight. Officers trespass a person from the business.
Wednesday, Nov. 11
2:38 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an assault on the 300 block of East Center Street, Union. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
