Monday, Nov. 16
6:13 a.m. — A caller reported a cow on the loose in the area of Cove Avenue and 21st Street, La Grande. Police responded and resolved the situation.
11 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a runaway juvenile.
12:49 p.m. — A caller reported three dogs at large in the area of Washington Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande.
5 p.m. — La Grande police received a request to conduct a welfare check. An officer responded and found the subject was fine.
7:29 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Adams Avenue on a report of juveniles causing a disturbance. An officer counseled the juvenile.
8:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible transient camp on the 2200 block of Island Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
10:20 p.m. — A caller reported loud music on the 2200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded, counseled the subjects and had them move along.
Tuesday, Nov. 17
8:07 a.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2000 block of Third Street asked to speak to an officer regarding harassment. An officer made contact and resolved the situation.
9:56 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported telephonic harassment. An officer contacted the subject and provided options.
12:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a dog bite on the 200 block of South 12th Street. The animal enforcement officer contacted the victim and took a report.
1:15 p.m. — A La Grande resident called about an ongoing issue with a neglected dog running at large in the area of the 1100 block of O Avenue. The animal enforcement officer talked to the caller and explained options.
4:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an aggressive dog on the 800 block of B Avenue. The animal enforcement officer responded and will follow up.
6:38 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2700 block of Island Avenue on a report of an intoxicated person. Police warned the subject for disorderly conduct.
