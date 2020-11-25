Monday, Nov. 23
9:35 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2500 block of Second Street on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police separated the parties and determined the situation did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
11:29 a.m. — A caller reported a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 1400 block of Birch Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:14 p.m. — A caller reported a victim of a dog bite in the area of the 68000 block of Hunter Road, Summerville. Law enforcement responded and took a report.
4:08 p.m. — Local law enforcement received a report of a burglary at a business on the 1100 block of Island Avenue, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
6:51 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Bird Lane, La Grande, on a report of indecent exposure. The deputy warned the subject for disorderly conduct.
9:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of 26th Street on a report of an assault. Police took a report.
11:25 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle theft on the 300 block of Harrison Avenue, La Grande. Police responded and cited Brazing Wellington, 25, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
