Monday, Nov. 2
7:02 a.m. — Emergency services responded to the 62500 block of Pierce Road, La Grande, for a traffic crash. There were no injuries.
11:17 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime.
1:06 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of theft by deception on the 1000 block of Hemlock Street, Elgin.
2:31 p.m. — A caller reported a male opened someone’s postal delivery on the 1200 block of Willow Street, La Grande. An officer trespassed the man.
7:15 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an intoxicated person in front of a house on the 1400 block of W Avenue. Officers responded and arrested Todd Kevin McCoy, 59, for possession of methamphetamine, possession of cocaine and attempted entry into a vehicle.
11:19 p.m. — A caller reported gunshots on the 2900 block of Ash Street, La Grande.
Tuesday, Nov. 3
8:45 a.m. — La Grande police and medics responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Rachel Marie Lusk, 36, for domestic violence assault.
10:55 a.m. — A caller reported possible animal neglect on the 68300 block of Hunter Road, Summerville.
11:08 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of indecent exposure at 12th Street and Washington Avenue.
5:41 p.m. — A caller reported horses on the loose in the area of 61900 West Road, La Grande.
9:24 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Y Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police separated the parties.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Oct. 29, 11:24 a.m. — An Oregon State Police trooper stopped a southbound Dodge Challenger on Highway 237 near milepost 3 outside Union for going 133 mph. Robert David Rose, 38, was driving, according to State Police, and his passenger was a 16-year-old girl. Police released the girl to her mother, who was the owner of the Dodge. The trooper arrested Rose for reckless driving, reckless endangering of a person, and violating the basic rule (speeding 100-plus mph).
Oct. 30, 6:04 a.m. — State police and other emergency services responded to a crash near Union on the eastbound side of Highway 204 at about milepost 33, where a Plymouth Breeze veered off a steep embankment. The vehicle came to a rest in Little Phillips Creek. According to OSP, the driver said he woke up and realized he was in the creek. State police cited the 38-year-old Milton-Freewater man for driving while suspended and on a Umatilla County warrant for failure to appear.
Oct. 30, 11:44 a.m. — State police on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 243 located a gray Honda Accord that was stolen from a 62-year-old Umatilla woman. Two adults were inside the vehicle. OSP arrested Katrina Marie Chamberlain, 34, of Pendleton, and Kevin Shawn Chamberlain, 30, of Pendleton, for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle. Police booked the pair into the Umatilla County Jail, Pendleton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.