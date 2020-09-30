Monday, Sept. 28
9:38 a.m. — A caller reported a possible mountain lion on the 1000 block of 11th Street, La Grande. Officers responded but did not find a mountain lion.
2:47 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 65200 block of Sandridge Road, La Grande, and took a report for fraud.
3:24 p.m. — A caller on the 300 block of Electric Street, Union, asked for information regarding feral cats. The animal enforcement officer contacted the person and explained options.
9:13 p.m. — A caller reported a dead rabbit in the road at N Avenue and Cherry Street, La Grande. An officer responded and removed the carcass from the road.
Tuesday, Sept. 29
1:45 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of 21st Street on a report of a disturbance. No one involved wanted to press charges, and police trespassed a person.
8:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a male sleeping next to a dumpster on the 1200 block of North Willow Street. An officer responded and had the person move along.
12:07 p.m. — A resident on the 1200 block of Jasper Street, Cove, complained about his neighbor’s dogs barking. The animal enforcement officer will follow up.
3:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a report from the 2100 block of Second Street regarding a drug crime. An officer arrived and confiscated drug paraphernalia.
10:04 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Benton Park on a report of a juvenile disturbance and counseled the youth involved.
11:01 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a loud party on the 1600 block of Seventh Street. An officer responded and counseled the noise makers.
