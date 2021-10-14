8:19 a.m. — La Grande police received a request for a welfare check on someone at George S. Birnie Park on C Avenue near Sixth Street. Police counseled the subjects, who left the area.
10:09 a.m. — LG Brewskis, 267 S. Main St., Union, reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
11:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a transient camp on the 1900 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer responded, talked to the subjects, and they agreed to leave.
12:28 p.m. — A caller at Island City Market & Deli, 10101 W. First St., Island City, reported fraud. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and took a report.
1:29 p.m. — An Elgin resident reported telephonic harassment. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and will follow up.
5:20 p.m. — A caller reported a dog may have been injured on the 1700 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded but was not able to catch the dog.
11:35 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the Chevron Food Mart, 1519 Adams Ave., on a report of a trespasser. The subject left.
Tuesday, Oct. 12
10:19 a.m. — A caller reported a cow was loose near milepost 18 on Highway 82. An animal enforcement officer responded and put the cow back where it belongs.
1:48 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a sex crime.
3:49 p.m. — A caller reported harassment from a transient at Third Street and Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and told the subject to move along.
7:33 p.m. — A caller reported harassment at the Chevron station at 2706 Island Ave., La Grande. Officers responded and gave the subject a ride.
9:44 p.m. — And a caller on the 1100 block of W Avenue, La Grande, reported harassment. An officer responded, but no one wanted to pursue charges.
10:01 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person — but not harassment — at the Flying J Travel Center, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and explained options.
