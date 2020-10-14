Monday, Oct. 12
6:12 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a chainsaw from a vehicle on the 1000 block of Alder Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy took a report.
8:15 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an intoxicated person walking in and out of traffic at Buchanan Lane and McAlister Road, La Grande. A deputy gave the person a ride.
11:51 a.m. — La Grande police and fire responded to the Moon Motel, 2116 Adams Ave., for a fire. First responders arrived and found Motel Manager Pramesh Sam Lal, 57, was burning a mattress in the parking lot to get rid of bed bugs. Police cited her for reckless burning.
3:33 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a theft of a vehicle from the 2000 block of H Avenue. An officer took a report.
4:24 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the 400 block of 16th Street, La Grande, for a disturbance between a man and construction workers. Officers resolved the situation.
10:50 p.m. — A caller on the 2400 block of Q Avenue, La Grande, reported a male messed with residential property, threatened the property owner and then left. La Grande police responded and took down information.
Tuesday, Oct. 13
11:42 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residential burglary alarm on the 600 block of Y Avenue and arrested a 49-year-old man on a Polk County warrant for violating parole. La Grande police booked Alvin David Surratt, 49, into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, for violating parole and felony possession of methamphetamine.
4:22 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of an air compressor from the 73500 block of Gordon Creek Road, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller and took down information.
4:30 p.m. — A semitrailer crashed on Interstate 84 near exit 265 for La Grande, blocking the westbound lanes and spilling diesel fuel on the road. The Oregon Department of Transportation shut down the westbound side all the way to Ontario until about 10 p.m.
5:06 p.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of X Avenue, La Grande, reported a male hit a motorhome and threw trash around. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
6:03 p.m. — An Elgin resident in the area of Merritt Lane and Highway 82 reported a neighbor threatened to shoot him and has tried to run him over. A Union County sheriff’s deputy contacted the caller.
10:15 p.m. — A caller reported a person threatening self-harm in La Grande. An officer contacted the subject, who reported being fine and would seek help the next day.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Oct. 6 — Oregon State Police on the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 264 arrested Jeffery Emmanuel Beckstrand, 48, of Goldendale, Washington, for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Oct. 11 — A driver lost control of her vehicle on Interstate 84 near milepost 253 west of La Grande and ended up in the Grande Ronde River. Oregon State Police reported an 18-year-old woman from Christmas Valley was heading east on the interstate while it was raining. She told the trooper at the scene she was going too fast in the rain and her Dodge pickup began to hydroplane. She overcorrected, and the pickup went over the barricade, off the embankment, hit a tree and came to a stop in the river.
