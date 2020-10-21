Monday, Oct. 19
7:31 a.m. — Emergency services responded to a fire on the 900 block of North main Street, Union.
10:51 a.m. — La Grande police took a report for the theft of a political sign from the 1800 block of Fourth Street.
12:00 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an abandoned trailer on the 2200 block of Jefferson Avenue. An officer contacted the owner of the trailer, who agreed to move it.
12:58 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to 79327 Highway 204, Elgin, on a report of a burglary at a business. A deputy made contact, and the sheriff’s office agreed to provide extra patrols.
2:35 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to the area of Morgan Lake and Wood roads, La Grande, on a report of a vehicle crash. Police took a report.
4:20 p.m. — A caller reported cattle on the Interstate 84 exit ramp at milepost 244. The animal enforcement officer made contact with a ranch hand, who collected the cows.
4:39 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of tires from the 1800 block of Fourth Street, La Grande.
10:54 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the report of a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis.
Tuesday, Oct. 20
608 a.m.— A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to Hunaha Park, Elgin, for someone suffering a mental health crisis.
9:40 a.m. — The animal enforcement officer responded to the 2000 block of Fir Street, La Grande, on a report of a dog fight. One dog received medical treatment from a veterinarian.
11:55 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy spotted a runaway juvenile at Max Square, La Grande. Officers responded and released the juvenile to the parents.
6:58 p.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose at Telocast Lane and Highway 237, Union. The Union County Sheriff’s Office notified the cattle owner.
9:04 p.m.— A caller reported harassment on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
Recent Oregon State Police activity:
Oct. 15 — A trooper arrested Mathew Ryan Belote, 37, of La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicant and cited him for speeding.
Oct. 18 — A blue Nissan Rouge at about 2:10 p.m. was traveling east on Highway 82 near milepost 15 when the driver did not see a red Ford Explorer waiting to turn left onto Courtney Lane.
The Nissan struck the rear of the Ford. A passenger in the Nissan suffered non-life threatening injuries, and an ambulance took the passenger to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for medical treatment.
State police cited the Nissan’s driver for careless driving.
