Monday, Oct. 26
9:19 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Fifth Street, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
11:51 a.m. — A caller reported animal neglect on the 2000 block of Cove Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded and determined the call was unfounded.
4:08 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a loud disturbance at Benton Park. An officer responded and police ran extra patrols in the area.
5:30 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a runaway juvenile on the 2300 block of Cove Avenue. An officer responded and found the person was an adult.
8:13 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at Hu-Na-Ha RV Park, 255 Cedar St., Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, found the disturbance was verbal and explained options to the parties involved.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police checked on someone sleeping in a car that was running on the 400 block of Adams Avenue. Police arrested Billy Joe Garfield, 31, of Boise, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Tuesday, Oct. 27
9:32 a.m. — La Grande police arrested Nathan James Schlaht, 36, on two Texas warrants for violating parole stemming from a charge of aggravated assault and for violating sex offender registration.
10:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 100 block of Fir Street regarding harassment. An officer talked with both parties and resolved the situation.
2:13 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a hit-and-run at Y Avenue and Spruce Street. An officer took a report.
3:17 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 66900 block of Miller Lane, Union, for a traffic crash. Deputies arrested Jason Michael Eggert, 49, for DUII, driving while suspended and on three Union County warrants for failure to appear — one for a theft case and two for DUII cases.
3:51 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an adult attempting to furnish alcohol to a minor on the 300 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
4:19 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Cinco de Mayo, 2102 Adams Ave., on a report of dine and dash.
7 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
9:01 p.m. — Emergency services responded to Highway 203 near milepost 7, La Grande, for a person who was hallucinating. Medics transported the person to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
10:58 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1300 block of Eighth Street on a report of a restraining order violation. Police arrested Carlo Manuel Mielke, 38, for violating a restraining order.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Oct. 21, 12:53 a.m. — Oregon State Police responded to the eastbound side of Interstate 84 near milepost 284 for a crash between a semitrailer and an SUV. The semi driver reported the other driver fled the scene on foot. Police found the other driver and cited him for hit-and-run.
