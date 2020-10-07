Monday, Oct. 5
9:46 a.m. — La Grande Police arrested Ryan Mitchell Kelty, 36, on a Grant County warrant for three counts of first-degree burglary, one count each of first-degree theft, second-degree theft, third-degree theft and second-degree trespass and for three counts of third-degree criminal mischief.
12:28 p.m. — A caller reported finding a dog during the weekend in Elgin and then taking it to Wallowa County. But the person was not able to keep the dog. The animal enforcement officer advised the person to take it to a shelter.
2:07 p.m. — Oregon State Police responded to a driving complaint on the westbound side of Interstate 84 and spotted the vehicle headed into the rest area at milepost 269. The trooper contacted the driver, Katreyna Chantylle Griffin, 28, of McGill, Nevada, according to state police, and observed she was impaired. The trooper called for medical personnel, which cleared her for a medical emergency. She refused to perform sobriety tests, and the trooper arrested her and booked her into the Union County jail in La Grande for driving under the influence of intoxicant. He also cited Griffin for driving without an operator’s license.
5:55 p.m. — A La Grande resident complained about receiving harassing phone calls. An officer contacted the person and explained options.
10:37 p.m. — A caller reported two suspicious males in the area of the 3200 block of Fourth Street, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but did not spot anyone suspicious.
Tuesday, Oct. 6
9 a.m. — A caller asked to speak to the animal enforcement officer about a dog struck by a car at Oak Street and Main Avenue, La Grande.
11:37 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of loose mail in the area of Stanley Lane and Hunter Road, La Grande.
11:46 a.m. — A caller reported an assault at the SK8 Park, La Grande.
4:11 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Avenue, Island City, and arrested Brian Scott Straub, 31, on a Marion County warrant for failure to appear on a police obstruction case. The sheriff’s office also arrested Straub for unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.
5:09 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp off Catherine Creek Lane, Union. Oregon State Police handled the call.
5:34 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of an aggressive dog on the 300 block of Fourth Street. The animal enforcement officer responded and cited the dog’s owner.
8:52 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of child abuse. An officer determined there was no child abuse.
11:31 p.m. — A caller reported a vehicle crashed into a ditch at 16th Street and Jakob Avenue, La Grande. Police responded. A crew removed the vehicle from the ditch.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Sept. 30 — A trooper at about 9:20 a.m. approached a silver Cadillac DeVille parked off Highway 30 near Perry. The trooper found the driver, Bryan M. Nearing, 42, of La Grande, was a felon in possession of a sawed-off shotgun. The trooper arrested Nearing and booked him into the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande.
