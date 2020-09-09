Monday, Sept. 7
5:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1800 block of Fourth Street on a call about a possible domestic disturbance. Officers arrived and found people who were talking loudly. Police advised them to keep down the noise.
9:24 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1800 block of 26th Street. An officer separated the parties.
5:25 p.m. — La Grande police took a report for a theft of a vehicle from the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane.
7:43 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to 11000 block of Island Ave., Island City, on a complaint about someone stealing electricity from a business. The deputy arrived and counseled the person who was using the business’ power.
10:20 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a noise complaint on the 200 block of 16th Street. An officer talked to the person making noise.
11:25 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a loud party on the 10300 block of White Birch Lane, Island City. A deputy responded and counseled the homeowner about the noise.
Tuesday, Sept. 8
9:50 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism at Greenwood Elementary School, 2300 Spruce St., La Grande. The school resource officer followed up.
11:11 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a vehicle in front of mailboxes at Polk Avenue and Umatilla Street. An officer arrived and found the vehicle was not blocking the mailboxes.
3:07 p.m. — A caller reported juveniles were throwing items across the 2300 block of Spruce Street, La Grande. An officer responded and talked to them.
4:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a call about a possible sex crime. An officer followed up and took a report.
4:39 p.m. — An Imbler caller reported a couple who were visiting and now refused to leave. A Union County sheriff’s deputy tried to call the person, but the voice mailbox was full.
8:43 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary of a motorhome on the 200 block of Railroad Street, Elgin. A deputy planned to follow up.
11:08 p.m. — An Elgin resident on the 1900 block of Alder Street reported someone was walking around their home. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded, but the resident called back and reported it was not people outside the home but deer. The sheriff’s office canceled the response.
