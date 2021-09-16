Sunday, Sept. 12
3:26 a.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the Flying J Travel Center, 63276 Highway 203, La Grande, on a report of a fight. All parties were gone before the deputy arrived.
9:11 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance on the 2400 block of R Avenue, La Grande. Officers responded and separated the parties.
11:34 a.m. — A La Grande resident reported a burglary on the 1400 block of N Avenue, La Grande. An officer made contact and took information.
12:12 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 500 block of North Fourth Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
5:44 p.m. — A caller reported possible animal abuse at a residence on the 2400 block of May Lane, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer made contact and took information.
7:49 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a disturbance 4 miles north of La Grande. A deputy made contact and determined this did not rise to the level of a mandatory arrest.
Monday, Sept. 13
8:08 a.m. — A caller reported a cow missing in the area of 60500 Foothill Road, La Grande.
8:43 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of checks on the 800 block of Fifth Street, North Powder.
11:37 a.m. — A caller on the 1000 block of Antles Lane, Cove, reported an ongoing issue with dogs running at large.
1:57 p.m. — A caller reported a dog was in distress inside a vehicle on the 700 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande.
5:49 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop on a report of a domestic disturbance. Police arrested Randy Michael Hoyle, 24, for violating a restraining order.
10:48 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 600 block of Second Street, Cove, on a report of a fight and arrested Glen Eymard Thibodeau, 34, for domestic assault and harassment.
Tuesday, Sept. 14
12:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1200 block of U Avenue on report of a domestic disturbance. An officer separated the parties and determined no one committed a crime.
6:49 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Jackson Avenue for a juvenile causing issues. An officer made contact, and the school resource officer will follow up.
12:19 p.m. — A caller reported vandalism on the 300 block of 20th Street, La Grande. An officer made contact and took a report.
4:06 p.m. — A caller reported possible child neglect in North Powder.
6:07 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle theft on the 800 block of Third Street, North Powder.
7:41 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 1400 block of Adams Avenue. Officers responded and warned both parties for disorderly conduct.
10:11 p.m. — A La Grande police officer responded to the area of Hemlock Street and Jefferson Avenue on a report of several people holding another person but found no one at the scene.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Sept. 3, 6:40 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported a passenger in a three-vehicle crash suffered multiple injuries.
The smash-up occurred on Highway 237 near milepost 1A, Island City, according to OSP, when a 16-year-old male from La Grande in a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup stopped at the sign at the intersection of Pierce Lane and Highway 237 and began to accelerate. The Dodge then collided with the passenger side of a dark 2021 Subaru Outback that was southbound on Highway 237. The impact pushed the Subaru into the northbound lane of 237, where it hit an oncoming 2017 Dodge Caravan.
The Outback came to a stop in the middle of 237. The Caravan traveled across both lanes and stopped in a field on the west side of the highway. The pickup stopped on the east side of the highway on Pierce Lane.
A passenger of the Subaru suffered multiple injuries, according to state police, and an ambulance took the victim to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
A 64-year-old Cove man was driving the Outback and an 80-year-old man from Cove was driving the Caravan. State police did not identify the injured passenger.
