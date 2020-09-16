Monday, Sept. 14
1:19 p.m. — Five goats were on the loose on the 69500 block of Heritage Lane, La Grande.
2:52 p.m. — La Grande police cited three local juveniles, ages 15, 14 and 10, for trespassing and criminal mischief.
7:30 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Lake Avenue for a possible assault. Police took a report.
8:52 p.m. — A caller reported the unlawful use of chainsaws in the Taylor Green area off U.S. Forest Service Road 77.
9:08 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 2100 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
11:14 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1400 block of Bonneville Lane on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers talked to the people involved.
Tuesday, Sept. 15
10:06 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible sex crime. An officer talked to the person involved, who did not want to pursue a case.
3:46 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a sex crime in Elgin. A deputy made contact and will follow up.
6:14 p.m. — A caller on East Electric Street, Union, complained about youths riding motorcycles and four-wheelers. The caller also said this is an ongoing problem.
6:55 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of overdue hunters in the Eagle Cap Wilderness. The sheriff’s office activated its search and rescue team and took a report.
9 p.m. — Law enforcement responded to a report of a female holding a sign in the area of the 63200 block of Highway 203, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and gave her a ride to Union.
Wednesday, Sept. 16
12:14 a.m. — Law enforcement responded to Walmart, 11619 Island Ave., Island City, on a report of a hit-and-run. The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Tod Allen Robinson, 41, for hit-and-run involving property and driving under the influence of intoxicants.
