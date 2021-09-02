Monday, Aug. 30
1:42 a.m. — A caller reported minors possibly drinking alcohol at Second Street and Lake Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and released four juveniles to their guardians.
3:23 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande. An officer responded and will follow up.
7:38 a.m. — A caller reported a dead elk at Telocaset Lane and Highway 237, Union. The Union County Sheriff’s Office notified the county road department.
8:39 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of cattle on the loose at Highway 204 and Summerville Road, Elgin. An animal enforcement officer responded and attempted to contact the owners of the cattle.
10:25 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a burglary at La Grande Dry Cleaning & Alterations, 109 Elm St. An officer responded and arranged for extra patrols.
12:56 p.m. — A caller reported finding an animal on the 2900 block of Third Street, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded, determined the animal was a baby squirrel and explained options.
2:04 p.m. — An animal enforcement officer responded to the 700 block of Sixth Street, La Grande, on a report of a lost turtle. The officer took information.
5 p.m. — And an animal enforcement officer responded to the 200 block of North 10th Avenue, Elgin, to take information about a lost kitten.
5:45 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 800 block of South Main Street, Union, on a report of identity theft.
6:59 p.m. — A caller reported a car prowler on the 1400 block of Division Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
9:56 p.m. — Local emergency services responded to a traffic accident involving an injury at Island Avenue and Mulholland Drive, La Grande.
10:46 p.m. — A resident on the 2400 block of Greenwood Street, La Grande, reported telephonic harassment. An officer made contact with both parties and warned one for telephonic harassment.
Tuesday, Sept. 1
6:04 a.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue, La Grande, reported finding a credit card. An officer responded and retrieved the card.
10:38 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a possible prowler on the 2200 block of L Avenue. An officer checked the area and found no suspect.
11:12 a.m. — La Grande police received another report of a possible prowler on the 2200 block of L Avenue. An officer again checked the area, and this time warned a subject.
2:27 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1900 block of H Avenue reported a restraining order violation. An officer made contact and arranged for follow-up.
2:43 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp in the area of Buchanan Lane and South Walton Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and advised subjects to move along.
4:19 p.m. — A caller reported dogs at large on the 1100 block of O Avenue, La Grande. An animal enforcement officer responded and tried to put the dogs in their yard, but they kept escaping. The officer left a message for the owner.
4:45 p.m. — Someone waved down a Union County sheriff’s deputy at 16th and Columbia streets, Elgin, for a welfare check. The deputy found juveniles and counseled them.
11:03 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 2200 block of Island Avenue reported harassment. An officer responded, determined there was no crime but warned a person for disorderly conduct.
