Sunday, Sept. 19
2:17 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2300 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of loud music at a residence. An officer counseled the subject, who agreed to turn it down.
1:55 p.m. — A caller reported a juvenile disturbance at a residence on the 200 block of North Main Street, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and separated the parties.
4:19 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to a residence on the 2400 block of Riddle Road, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. The deputy determined no one committed a crime.
6:04 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy stopped in the area of 60800 Love Road, Cove, and returned a cow to its field.
Monday, Sept. 20
7:39 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 67600 block of Indian Creek Road asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about telephonic harassment. A deputy responded and counseled the subject.
8:44 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 300 block of South 11th Avenue asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about telephonic harassment. A deputy responded and counseled the subject.
2:53 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a Union residence on a report of someone attempting self-harm and referred the situation to the Center for Human Development, La Grande.
4:28 p.m. — A caller reported a transient camp at Riverside Park, La Grande.
5:38 p.m. — A caller reported a burglary in the area of 54700 Highway 203, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a report.
8:34 p.m. — A resident on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union, reported a person made a possible threat. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and resolved the situation.
Tuesday, Sept. 21
6:33 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of transients blocking a delivery door at Community Connection’s Public Transit, 1504 Albany St. Officers responded and cited a 59-year-old woman on a Umatilla County warrant for failure to appear on a charge of misdemeanor theft.
8:41 a.m. — Emergency services responded to Cove Avenue and 26th Street, La Grande, for a vehicle fire.
10:48 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence for a person who threatened self-harm. Police contacted the Center for Human Development.
5:37 p.m. — La Grande police planned for more patrols around Globe Furniture Co., 1520 Adams Ave., due to an increase of transients at the business.
8:52 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Depot Street on a report of illegal fireworks. Officers counseled one person.
Recent Oregon State Police activity
Sept. 3, 6:40 p.m. — Oregon State Police reported a passenger in a three-vehicle crash suffered multiple injuries.
The smash-up occurred on Highway 237 near milepost 1A, Island City, according to OSP, when a 16-year-old male from La Grande in a 2014 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup stopped at the sign at the intersection of Pierce Lane and Highway 237 and began to accelerate. The Dodge then collided with the passenger side of a dark 2021 Subaru Outback that was southbound on Highway 237.
The impact pushed the Subaru into the northbound lane of 237, where it hit an oncoming 2017 Dodge Caravan. The Outback came to a stop in the middle of 237. The Caravan traveled across both lanes and stopped in a field on the west side of the highway. The pickup stopped on the east side of the highway on Pierce Lane.
A passenger of the Subaru suffered multiple injuries, according to state police, and an ambulance took the victim to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande. A 64-year-old Cove man was driving the Outback and an 80-year-old man from Cove was driving the Caravan. State police did not identify the injured passenger.
Sept. 14, 6:51 p.m. — A trooper responded to a report of a black Toyota Camry that crashed on the 1800 block of 26th Street, La Grande, and arrested the driver, Michael Matthew McKaig, 24, La Grande, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Sept. 14, 7:34 p.m. — A woman told Oregon State Police she was driving east on Highway 204 near milepost 29 and noticed a vehicle on the shoulder of the road. As she drove past, a man ran toward her and threw a large rock, which struck and cracked her vehicle’s windshield. She continued driving to Elgin before contacting law enforcement. Police were not able to contact the suspect.
