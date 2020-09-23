Monday, Sept. 21
11:40 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about a theft from the 800 block of Inkwood Street, Elgin. A deputy responded and took a report.
12 p.m. — A caller on the 1200 block of Willow Street, La Grande, asked to speak to police about fraud. An officer contacted the person, who was not out any money. Police determined there was no fraud.
2:15 p.m. — A caller asked to speak to the animal enforcement officer about animal cruelty on the 400 block of Sunset Drive, La Grande.
4:01 p.m. — A caller reported a dog barking and howling on the 900 block of Foster Street, Cove.
8:27 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1100 block of Galveston Street, Elgin, on a report of domestic violence. Deputies arrested Cotty Ed Horn, 34, for domestic violence assault and interfering with making a report.
11:04 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about a male screaming and yelling in the area of Washington Avenue. An officer responded and told the male to keep it down.
Tuesday, Sept. 22
7:27 a.m. — A caller reported vandalism to the GRH Pavilion, 909 Adams Ave., La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
8:50 a.m. — La Grande police tagged a vehicle for removal on the 1300 block of Washington Avenue. Police about 40 minutes later tagged another vehicle for removal on the first block of Depot Street.
8:59 a.m. — A caller reported a possible wolf depredation off Summit Road, La Grande. The local animal enforcement officer and an employee of the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife responded.
3:33 p.m. — A caller reported finding kittens on the 700 block of G Avenue, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer contacted the person and explained options for what to do.
5:21 p.m. — A La Grande police officer noticed a kitten in the road on the 1500 block of Adams Avenue and removed the animal from the road.
5:32 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff's Office arrested Eric Wyatt, 31, for violating parole, felony possession of methamphetamine and heroin and distribution of meth and heroin.
6:10 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about someone pulling youth on a scooter behind a vehicle on the 2300 block of L Avenue. An officer responded and talked to the driver.
Wednesday, Sept. 23
1:31 a.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about someone causing a disturbance at a residence at the Stonewood Mobile Home Park, 1809 26th St. Police responded and arrested Daniel G. McIntosh for disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and attempted assault on a public safety officer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.