MONDAY, AUG. 31
8:52 a.m. — An Elgin caller on the 64900 block of Sammyville Lane reported a dog was chasing chickens.
11:56 a.m. — Union County sheriff’s deputies responded to the 62000 block of Blackhawk Trail Lane, La Grande, on a report of a prowler. The deputies arrested Kyle Andrew Waldron, 35, of La Grande, for first-degree burglary, first-degree trespass and possession of a burglary tool. State court records show Waldron has three theft cases pending in Union County Circuit Court.
4:48 p.m. — A caller reported an injured cat was at Birnie Park, La Grande. The animal enforcement officer responded, but the cat died.
7:48 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1000 block of Frontier Court on a report of juveniles causing a disturbance. Police separated the parties involved.
10:32 p.m. — A caller reported a fight on the 2200 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande. Police checked but did not find anyone fighting.
TUESDAY, SEPT. 1
9:57 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a vehicle from the area of South Eighth Avenue and Alder Street, Elgin. The Union County Sheriff’s Office took a report.
1:25 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of O Avenue for a domestic disturbance. Police separated the parties.
1:53 p.m. — La Grande police returned to the previous address, again on a call about a domestic disturbance. The people involved broke off before police arrived.
3:51 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of possible child neglect in the La Grande area. A deputy responded to the scene, and the sheriff’s office contacted the Oregon Department of Human Services.
5:33 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about the theft of a motorcycle from the area of Gray’s Corner Road and McKennon Lane, Imbler.
6:20 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alex Joseph Smith, 29, of La Grande, on a Umatilla County felony warrant for theft and drug charges. The sheriff’s office also arrested Smith for heroin possession and drug delivery, both felonies.
8:23 p.m. — A caller reported a train blocked the crossing at Greenwood Street, La Grande, for more than an hour.
10:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1500 block of 21st Street on a complaint about a loud party. Officers shut down the party.
