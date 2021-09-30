9:32 a.m. — An Elgin caller asked to speak to a Union County sheriff’s deputy about a theft. A deputy made contact, determined this was a civil matter and explained options.
3:01 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Maple Street for a domestic disturbance. Officers determined this was verbal only and separated the parties.
4:24 p.m. — A caller reported a fawn with a broken leg was in the area of 3400 Highway 30, La Grande. An officer responded and dispatched the deer.
6:02 p.m. — La Grande police responded to a person suffering a mental or emotional crisis and referred the person to the Center for Human Development, La Grande.
7:55 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 900 block of Sunset Drive on a report of a trespasser. Police arrested Jess Renee Martin, 28, for harassment, second-degree disorderly conduct and third-degree theft.
Tuesday, Sept. 28
8:16 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 500 block of Jefferson Avenue on a report of an assault. An officer took a report.
10:02 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 1400 block of T Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took information.
10:10 a.m. — A Cove resident reported experiencing a mental or emotional crisis. Emergency services responded and transported the person to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande.
5:42 p.m. — La Grande police received a report of possible child neglect. An officer responded and took a report.
10:42 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a possible wolf sighting near the depot in Elgin. A deputy checked the area but did not find a wolf.
