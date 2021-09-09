Monday, Sept. 6
8:10 a.m. — A caller reported a burglary at a residence on the 51200 block of Ladd Creek Road, Union. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took information.
9:47 a.m. — A caller reported animal abuse on the 2000 block of H Avenue, La Grande.
11:49 a.m. — Emergency dispatch received multiple 911 hang-up calls from a La Grande residence on the 2400 block of Empire Drive. An officer responded and counseled the subject.
2:03 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic disturbance on the 400 block of Third Street, North Powder. A deputy responded and separated the parties.
7:47 p.m. — A caller reported cattle on the loose on McKenzie Lane and Hunter Road, La Grande. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and returned the cows to their field.
8:36 p.m. — A caller reported a suspicious person with a flashlight was looking into car windows on the 2400 block of Birch Street, La Grande.
11:07 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 3200 block of Alder Street for a disturbance and determined the situation was mostly verbal and separated the parties.
Tuesday, Sept. 7
5:14 a.m. — La Grande police received a report of a juvenile causing a disturbance on the 2900 block of Fir Street. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
10:34 a.m. — A caller on the 1900 block of Second Street, La Grande, reported an injured cat.
12:25 p.m. — A caller reported a motorhome that may be abandoned was parked on the 2100 block of Washington Avenue, La Grande. The parking enforcement officer tagged the vehicle for removal.
1:17 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about an obstructed stop sign at Second Street and Division Avenue. Police notified the city’s public works department.
3:04 p.m. — A resident on the 1100 block of B Avenue asked for assistance regarding a bat in the attic. An animal enforcement officer made contact, explained options and will follow up.
4:17 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of Main Street, Imbler, reported an issue with a neighbor’s dog. An animal enforcement officer left a notice with the dog’s owner.
6:23 p.m. — A La Grande resident reported an injured deer was in their yard on the 2000 block of X Avenue. An officer responded and dispatched the deer.
7:45 p.m. — La Grande police responded to Max Square in downtown on a report of a disturbance. Officers warned one person for disorderly conduct.
9:20 p.m. — A resident of Foley Towers, 206 Chestnut St., La Grande, reported an aggressive-acting transient. An officer made contact and will follow up.
10:51 p.m. — A resident on the 1900 block of Penn Avenue, La Grande, complained about a loud neighbor. An officer responded and the place was quiet.
11:55 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to a residence on the 1900 block of H Avenue, La Grande, for a domestic disturbance. The parties separated, and officers found this was an argument that did not rise to the level of mandatory arrest.
