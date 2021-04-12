Friday, April 9
6:49 a.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. Officers responded.
8:12 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a burglary at a residence on the 400 block of North 17th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy made contact and took information.
10:11 a.m. — A caller reported people operating all-terrain vehicles at the North Powder city park, 360 E St., North Powder. A Union County sheriff’s deputy checked the area but did not find the ATVs.
12:28 p.m. — A caller reported someone setting off fireworks on the 1000 block of 22nd Street, La Grande. Police checked the area and did not find anyone using fireworks.
6:18 p.m. — La Grande police at Hemlock Street and Monroe Avenue arrested Shannon Wayne Bird, 52, for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
9:11 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the area of Fir Street and Washington Avenue on a report of an assault. Officers will follow up.
Saturday, April 10
1:33 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 1900 block of Cedar Street on a report of a disturbance. Police counseled the subjects.
11:32 a.m. — A caller reported the possible theft of a companion animal from the 500 block of M Avenue, La Grande.
9:25 p.m. — A caller reported a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane, La Grande. Officers responded but did not find the male party.
11:49 p.m. — La Grande police checked on a vehicle with a door open on the 2600 block of Island Avenue. The officer found the door was unable to be closed.
Sunday, April 11
3:47 a.m. — A caller reported an ongoing problem with dogs barking on the 200 block of East Hickory Street, Union.
8:11 a.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2600 block of Bearco Loop on a report of suspicious circumstances. An officer counseled one person.
12:32 p.m. — A caller reported the theft of a bicycle from the 1800 block of Y Avenue, La Grande. An officer responded and took a report.
2:25 p.m. — A person waved down a Union County sheriff’s deputy on the 700 block of North Bellwood Street, Union, to report possible custodial interference. The deputy responded and notified the Oregon Department of Human Services.
10:15 p.m. — A caller on the 200 block of North 16th Avenue, Elgin, reported possible gunshots. A Union County sheriff’s deputy and Oregon State Police trooper responded but did not find anyone shooting.
