Friday, April 16
7:55 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint about an animal from the area of 66900 Miller Lane, Union. An animal enforcement officer responded and provided options.
11:09 a.m. — La Grande police and emergency services responded to a single vehicle crash at N Avenue and Cherry Street. Police took a report.
12:59 p.m. — The La Grande Police Department arrested 32-year-old Justin Harold Sheline on a warrant for mail theft, identity theft, and second-degree forgery and theft. The arrest occurred at the Union County Correctional Facility, La Grande, where Sheline already was in custody.
7:43 p.m. — A caller on the 2000 block of Walnut Street, La Grande, reported the theft of a vehicle. An officer made contact and took a report.
8:51 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the first block of Depot Street on a disturbance domestic call. Police arrested Richard Francis Grieco II, 52, for fourth-degree domestic violence assault.
Saturday, April 17
3:07 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane for a disturbance domestic call. An officer made contact and provided information about domestic violence services.
5 a.m. — La Grande police responded to a domestic disturbance at a residence on the 1800 block of G Avenue. Officers separated the parties.
9:55 a.m. — A caller reported a theft of the 1500 block of Adams Avenue. An officer responded and gave a warning for initiating a false report.
2:10 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a restraining order violation on the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue, Elgin. Deputies arrested Drake Allen Christensen, 39, on a restraining order violation.
2:20 p.m. — Local law enforcement responded to the Island City Market, 10101 W. First St., on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers separated the parties and determined this situation did not rise to the level of a crime.
5:25 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a vehicle crashed into a telephone pole at Division Street and North 12th Avenue, Elgin. A deputy responded and cited a 16-year-old male for driving under the influence of intoxicants and hit-and-run.
5:37 p.m. — A La Grande resident on the 1100 block of Adams Avenue reported the theft of a firearm.
10:24 p.m. — La Grande police received a complaint about loud music at a residence on the 2000 block of Gekeler Lane. An officer responded and resolved the situation.
Sunday, April 18
8:55 a.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Michael Patrick Piggott, 23, of La Grande, for unlawful use of a credit card and first-degree theft.
2:40 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2100 block of Fir Street on a report of a civil disturbance. An officer made contact and explained options.
10:11 p.m. — A resident on the 900 block of Newport Avenue, Imbler, reported a window was shot out. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded but could not determine how the window was damaged and will follow up.
11:05 p.m. — The Union County Sheriff’s Office arrested Shawn Michael McAdams, 29, for third-degree escape, interfering with a peace officer, giving false information to a peace officer, first-degree criminal trespass, second-degree criminal trespass, second-degree disorderly conduct and misdemeanor driving while suspended.
