FRIDAY
10:59 a.m. — A caller reported the theft of a motorcycle from the 1100 block of Detroit Street, Elgin. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded.
2:23 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported the theft of a firearm from the 900 block of 21st Street.
4:46 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue on a report of a domestic disturbance. Officers determined people were arguing and talked to them.
6 p.m. — La Grande police again responded to the 300 block of Adams Avenue on a domestic disturbance call. This time, the people involved agreed to stay apart for the night.
9:56 p.m. — La Grande police removed a hazard from the road on the 1400 block of Court Avenue.
10:41 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 62100 block of Fruitdale Lane on a report of vandalism and took a report.
SATURDAY
10:37 a.m. — A caller complained about too much noise on the 1100 block of J Avenue, La Grande. The person responsible drove away before an officer arrived.
10:43 a.m. — Firefighters responded to report of a fire on the 300 block of South Eighth Avenue, Elgin.
12:33 p.m. — A caller complained about an aggressive dog on the 10200 block of Leonard Lane, Island City. The animal enforcement officer responded and returned the dog to its owner.
9:43 p.m. — Elgin residents on the 700 block of North Ninth Avenue reported a possible gunshot that shook windows. A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded and determined the explosion may have been fireworks.
10:42 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 2000 block of Penn Avenue on a report of a possible fight. Officers arrived and resolved the situation.
SUNDAY
9:59 a.m. — An Elgin resident on the 700 block of North 15th Avenue reported a burglary. A Union County sheriff’s deputy made contact and took a request for extra patrols.
5:30 p.m. — A Union County sheriff’s deputy responded to the 10500 block of West First Street, Island City, on a complaint about loud music. The deputy found the volume was not a problem for the time of day.
8:21 p.m. — A La Grande caller reported telephonic harassment.
11:03 p.m. — La Grande police responded to the 200 block of 20th Street for a person suffering mental issues. The person went to Grande Ronde Hospital, La Grande, for help.
